US STOCKS-Futures point to lower open, investors await earnings

* Dow held above 17,000 on Monday despite decline
* Alcoa to report after market close, revenue seen down
* Groupon rallies in premarket after analyst upgrade
* Futures down: Dow 26 pts, S&P 3.75 pts, Nasdaq 4.75 pts
(Updates prices, adds comments from Wal-Mart executive)
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, July 8 U.S. stock index futures
pointed to a lower open on Tuesday, suggesting a second day of
weakness as investors continued to hold off from making big bets
going into the start of corporate earnings season.
* Alcoa Inc, among the first high-profile names to
report, will release its results after the market closes on
Tuesday. The aluminum maker is seen posting profit growth of
more than 50 percent, according to Thomson Reuters data, along
with a 3.6 percent decline in revenue. The stock rose 6 cents to
$14.80 in premarket trading.
* Recent U.S. economic data has been strong, following a
dismal start to the year, and market participants are looking to
corporate earnings for confirmation that the economy snapped
back in the second quarter. Many analysts are especially looking
for an acceleration in revenue growth.
* Bill Simon, the chief executive officer of Wal-Mart's
U.S. division, told Reuters that while the domestic job
market was improving, that wasn't giving consumers enough
confidence to boost their spending.
* Profits for S&P 500 companies are seen growing 6.2 percent
in the second quarter, according to Thomson Reuters data, down
from the 8.4 percent growth forecast at the start of April.
Revenue is seen up 3 percent.
* Market action may be slight until traders get a strong
sense of how the earnings season is shaping up. Wells Fargo & Co
is among the few S&P 500 companies slated to report this
week, but next week will see dozens of bellwether names report,
including numerous Dow components.
* S&P 500 e-mini futures fell 3.75 points and were
below fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking
into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on
the contract. Dow Jones industrial average e-mini futures
fell 26 points and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures lost
4.75 points.
* Wall Street had its biggest one-day drop in two weeks on
Monday, falling on light volume as investors took profits ahead
of the start of earnings. Still, the market's uptrend is viewed
as intact, and the Dow held above the psychologically important
17,000 level.
* NeuroMetrix Inc shares jumped 30 percent to $2.45
before the bell after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration
cleared the company's wearable technology for over-the-counter
use in the treatment of chronic pain.
* Groupon Inc was among the most active premarket
movers, rising 5.7 percent to $6.82 after B. Riley upgraded the
stock to "buy" from "neutral."
* PetSmart Inc will be in focus a day after
Longview Asset Management LLC became the latest shareholder
calling for the board to consider selling the company, even as
the retailer said it was reviewing potential changes in its
capital structure.
(Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Nick Zieminski)