US STOCKS-Futures fall sharply on Portuguese, Italian woes

* Portuguese, Italian markets slide, weigh on Europe
* Jobless claims, wholesale data due
* Lumber Liquidators tumbles after revised outlook
* Futures slide: Dow 138 pts, S&P 17 pts, Nasdaq 33 pts
NEW YORK, July 10 U.S. stock index futures fell
sharply on Thursday as European shares tumbled on growth
concerns after weak data out of Italy and concern over the
health of Portugal's top listed bank.
* With U.S. stocks trading near record highs, the selloff in
Europe will probably raise red flags and entice shorts who have
been shut out of the market. Many market participants have
called for a pullback, with the steady S&P 500 yet to see a
daily decline of 1 percent or more since April 10.
* Espirito Santo Financial Group, the largest
shareholder in Portugal's Banco Espirito Santo,
suspended trading in its shares and bonds, citing "material
difficulties" at parent company ESI. Shares of the bank fell
17.2 percent.
* Italian industrial output dropped 1.2 percent
month-on-month in May, its steepest monthly fall since November
2012, casting doubt over prospects for the country's economic
recovery.
* Portugal's main stock index fell 4.5 percent and
Italy's FTSE MIB fell 2.6 percent. An index of European
bank shares was down 2.8 percent. U.S. banks will likely
fall on concerns over exposure to Europe.
* S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 17 points and fair
value - a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the contract
- indicated a lower open. Dow Jones industrial average e-mini
futures fell 138 points and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures
lost 33 points.
* The CBOE Volatility Index is expected to snap higher after
a period of little movement. The VIX last week hit its lowest
level since early 2007. The VelocityShares Daily 2x VIX Short
Term exchange-traded note rose 8.2 percent in active
trading.
* Traders will look out for U.S. jobless claims data, due at
8:30 a.m. EDT (1230 GMT), while wholesale inventories and sales
are due at 10:00 a.m. (1400 GMT).
* Shares of Lumber Liquidators fell 21.5 percent in
premarket trading a day after the hardwood flooring retailer cut
its earnings outlook.
