US STOCKS-Wall St to open higher on M&A, Citi earnings

* Shire accepts Abbvie takeover offer
* Citigroup up in premarket after earnings, settlement
* Futures up: Dow 77 pts, S&P 8.25 pts, Nasdaq 18.75 pts
(Adds Citigroup earnings, updates prices)
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, July 14 U.S. stocks were poised for a
higher open on Monday after the latest flurry of merger activity
and earnings from Citigroup, putting the S&P 500 on track to
rebound from its worst weekly decline since April.
* London-listed drugmaker Shire Plc succumbed to an
increased 31 billion pounds ($53 billion) takeover offer from
Abbvie Inc, ending a long-running courtship largely
motivated by tax rates. U.S.-listed shares of Shire
rose 1.6 percent to $253.08 while Abbvie shed 2.4 percent to
$53.62 in premarket trade.
* Generic drugmaker Mylan Inc said it would buy
Abbott Laboratories' specialty and branded generics
business outside the United States in an all-stock transaction
valued at about $5.3 billion. Mylan shares advanced 2.8 percent
to $51.60 before the opening bell. Abbott shares rose 1.9
percent to $41.07 in premarket trade.
* Citigroup Inc shares rose 3.9 percent to $48.83 in
premarket after it posted second-quarter earnings agreed to pay
$7 billion to settle a U.S. government investigation into
mortgage-backed securities.
* Earnings season will pick up speed this week, with 59 S&P
500 components scheduled to report. S&P 500 profits are
seen growing 6.1 percent in the second quarter, according to
Thomson Reuters data, down from the 8.4 percent growth forecast
at the start of April. Revenue is seen up 3 percent.
* Analysts are looking to earnings for confirmation the
economy recovered in the second quarter from the impact of a
harsh winter in order to justify current stock prices.
* S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 8.25 points and fair
value - a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the contract
- indicated a higher open. Dow Jones industrial average e-mini
futures rose 77 points and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures
added 18.75 points.
* Engineering design firm AECOM Technology Corp on
Sunday said it would pay about $4 billion to acquire engineering
and construction services firm URS Corp. URS shares
jumped 9.2 percent to $56.80 and AECOM gained 3.8 percent to
$32.98 before the opening bell.
* Exelixis shares surged 12.2 percent to $3.73. The
company's experimental skin cancer treatment being developed
with Roche helped people with an advanced form of skin
cancer live longer without their disease worsening when used in
combination with another treatment, the companies
said.
(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and
Nick Zieminski)