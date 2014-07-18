US STOCKS-Wall St rebounds after Thursday drop; Google lifts S&P

* GE, IBM shares drop after earnings
* Preliminary July UMich reading misses expectations
* Indexes up: Dow 0.51 pct, S&P 0.65 pct, Nasdaq 1.05 pct
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, July 18 U.S. stocks rebounded modestly
on Friday, after the S&P 500 suffered its worst decline since
April 10 a day earlier, with the benchmark index on pace to post
a slight gain for the week.
Market participants will keep a close eye on geopolitical
tensions, as the United States said Friday it could not rule out
that Russia may have assisted separatists in firing a missile
that likely downed a Malaysian airliner Thursday at the
Ukraine-Russia border, killing nearly 300 people. Investors were
also wary as Israel began a Gaza ground campaign on Thursday.
The CBOE Volatility index dropped 14.3 percent to
12.46, after a 32 percent surge to 14.54 in the prior session -
its biggest jump since April 2013. The index still remains well
below its historical average of around 20.
Google Inc gained 2.9 percent to $597.44 as the
biggest boost to the S&P 500 after the world's No.1 Internet
search company posted second-quarter results and said its chief
business officer would leave the company.
"It seems counter-intuitive given the ruthlessness with
which the market sold off yesterday, but in the broader context
the markets are generating a lot of attractive themes," said
Peter Kenny, chief market strategist at Clearpool Group in New
York.
"We have an economy that is expanding - we have many data
points that support that narrative - we are in the middle of
earnings season and earnings season has given investors reason
to believe that what we have seen in the headlines over the last
day or two, though very important, aren't what is driving
investment decisions."
General Electric shed 1 percent to $26.34 after the
conglomerate posted growth in second-quarter earnings that
matched expectations.
Fellow Dow component IBM also lost ground, down 0.3
percent to $191.95, after the world's largest technology company
reported its software business grew less than expected even as
quarterly earnings beat analysts' expectations.
But Honeywell International, a maker of aircraft
cockpit parts and other electronic equipment, raised the lower
end of its 2014 profit forecast range and reported
better-than-expected quarterly profit. Its shares gained 1
percent to $96.09
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 86.99 points or
0.51 percent, to 17,063.8, the S&P 500 gained 12.8 points
or 0.65 percent, to 1,970.92 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 45.72 points or 1.05 percent, to 4,409.17.
For the week, the S&P 500 is up 0.1 percent, the Dow is up
0.7 percent and the Nasdaq is down 0.2 percent.
The Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan's preliminary
July reading on the overall index on consumer sentiment came in
at 81.3, slightly below the consensus analyst expectation and
the final June read, but a gauge of future economic activity by
the Conference Board supported views of a stronger second half
for the economy.
S&P 500 companies' profits are expected to grow 5 percent in
the second quarter, according to Thomson Reuters data, down from
the 8.4 percent growth forecast at the start of April. Revenue
is seen up 3.2 percent.
Thomson Reuters data also shows that of 82 companies in the
S&P 500 that reported earnings through Friday morning, 68.3
percent beat Wall Street expectations, roughly in line with the
67 percent rate for the past four quarters and above the 63
percent rate since 1994.
