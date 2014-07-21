US STOCKS-Futures slip with Ukraine, Gaza in focus

* EMC jumps on report of activist investor stake
* Futures down: Dow 42 pts, S&P 5 pts, Nasdaq 5 pts
NEW YORK, July 21 U.S. stock index futures edged
lower on Monday as developments in Ukraine and Middle East
looked to dominate trading amid a thin economic calendar.
* The death toll from the two-week conflict topped 500 amid
growing international calls for a ceasefire, and Israeli jets,
tanks and artillery continued to pound the Gaza Strip. Fighters
from Hamas, which controls Gaza, have repeatedly tried to
infiltrate Israel over the past week through a network of hidden
tunnels.
* Ukraine launched a military assault to break a rebel hold
on the eastern city of Donetsk in the first major fighting in
the area since a Malaysia Airlines jet with 298 people aboard
was shot down last week. The United States and its allies have
pointed the finger at pro-Russian rebels and at Moscow itself
over the downing of the plane. Russia has denied involvement and
blamed the Ukrainian military for the disaster.
* The United States and the EU last week announced further
economic sanctions against Russian interests, which could become
more stringent following the crash.
* S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 5 points and fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract, indicated a lower open. Dow Jones industrial average
e-mini futures fell 42 points, and Nasdaq 100 e-mini
futures lost 5 points.
* The economic calendar included the Chicago Fed's National
Activity Index due at 8:30 a.m. EDT (1230 GMT).
* Halliburton Co shares rose 1.5 percent premarket
after the world's No. 2 oilfield services provider reported a 20
percent increase in quarterly profit. The company also boosted
share repurchases to $6 billion from $5 billion.
* EMC Corp jumped 4.7 percent premarket. Activist
investor Elliott Management Corp acquired a $1 billion stake in
the data storage equipment maker, and plans to push the company
to spin off its VMware Inc unit, the Wall Street Journal
reported.
(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)