US STOCKS-Wall St gains on earnings, data; conflicts still eyed

* S&P 500 hits intraday record
* Chipotle rallies a day after results, Netflix slides
* Inflation data expected to keep Fed on track
* Dow up 0.4 pct; S&P 500 up 0.5 pct; Nasdaq up 0.7 pct
(Updates to close)
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, July 22 U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday as
some positive earnings and economic data pointed to a market
that still had room to rise despite the S&P 500 hitting an
intraday record.
Investors continued to pay close attention to unstable
regions abroad, and while violence persisted in the Gaza Strip,
hopes rose for an easing of tension in Ukraine.
Verizon Communications Inc rose 0.6 percent to $50.98
after the company reported revenue that topped expectations.
Chipotle Mexican Grill was the S&P 500's
biggest percentage gainer, up 11.8 percent at $659.77 a day
after the burrito chain reported a steep jump in profit.
Netflix Inc, one of the market's biggest trading
favorites over the past few years, reported a quarterly profit
that more than doubled on Monday after the market closed.
However, on Tuesday, Netflix shares fell 4.6 percent to $431.09
as the company's plans to expand in Europe were seen as eroding
profits.
With 23 percent of S&P 500 companies having reported
results, 66.1 percent posted earnings that topped expectations,
according to Thomson Reuters data, above the long-term average
of 63 percent. More than 64 percent have beaten revenue
forecasts, above the long-term average of 61 percent.
"So far earnings have been pretty robust, better than a lot
of people were looking for, including on the forward guidance
side," said William Greiner, chief investment officer at Mariner
Wealth Advisors in Leawood, Kansas. "There are some concerns
about valuation, but stocks remain a more attractive asset class
than bonds."
After the closing bell, Microsoft Corp reported a
rise in revenue, though earnings fell in part due to the effect
of incorporating the handset business of Nokia, which it
acquired in April. Microsoft's stock was flat at
$44.83 in extended-hours trading.
Apple Inc reported third-quarter earnings that
topped expectations, though revenue missed forecasts. Apple's
stock initially fell in after-hours trading, though it
subsequently turned higher, rising 0.3 percent to $95.
During Tuesday's regular session, homebuilders' stocks
represented one of the strongest sectors. The housing index
gained 1 percent after data showed that existing home
sales hit an eight-month high in June. D.R. Horton Inc
rose 1.9 percent to $24.30 while Beazer Homes advanced 2
percent to $19.21.
The U.S. Consumer Price Index rose in June, although the
overall trend pointed to a slow buildup of inflation pressures,
conditions that could allow the U.S. Federal Reserve to keep
gradually easing its stimulus programs.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 61.81 points or
0.36 percent, to end at 17,113.54. The S&P 500 gained
9.90 points or 0.50 percent, to 1,983.53. The Nasdaq Composite
added 31.31 points or 0.71 percent, to 4,456.02.
The S&P 500 hit an intraday record high just above 1,986,
the latest in a series of such records. Equities have been
strong in 2014, with July on track to be the S&P 500's sixth
straight monthly advance.
Abroad, pro-Russian rebels agreed to hand over the black
boxes from the Malaysian Airlines plane shot down last week near
the Ukraine-Russia border and the Malaysian government
negotiated the release of the remains of nearly 300 victims.
Traders also kept an eye on the Middle East as Israel
pounded targets across the Gaza Strip and said no cease-fire was
near. Top U.S. and U.N. diplomats pursued talks to stop fighting
that has claimed more than 600 lives, an overwhelming majority
from inside Gaza.
"We're worried about the situation in Gaza and Ukraine, but
it is hard to put a dollars-and-cents amount to it," said
Greiner, who helps oversee $33 billion in assets. "It's
important, but more of a sentiment issue."
In other earnings news, United Technologies Corp
shares fell 1.9 percent to $110.86 despite the company's strong
outlook. Coca-Cola Co dropped 2.9 percent to $41.19 after
the soft drinks company's sales missed estimates. The Travelers
Companies Inc shares dropped 3.8 percent to $91.63 after
hail and wind storms in the United States increased the
insurer's catastrophe losses. All three companies are Dow
components.
Billionaire activist investor William Ackman's latest volley
of accusations against Herbalife fell flat on Wall
Street, with the nutrition company's shares soaring 25.5 percent
to $67.77.
About two-thirds of the stocks traded on the New York Stock
Exchange closed higher for the day while about 65 percent of
Nasdaq-listed shares closed in positive territory.
About 5.05 billion shares traded on all U.S. platforms,
according to BATS exchange data, below the month-to-date average
of 5.56 billion.
(Editing by Jan Paschal)