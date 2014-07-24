US STOCKS-Earnings, overseas data lift futures

* Facebook rallies as results beat estimates
* U.S. manufacturing data due; Europe, China upbeat
* Ford beats expectations; recalls hurt GM
* Futures up: Dow 26 pts, S&P 4 pts, Nasdaq 13 pts
NEW YORK, July 24 U.S. stock index futures rose
on Thursday, following a record close on the S&P 500 index,
lifted by strong data overseas and better than forecast results
from Facebook.
* China's factory activity expanded at its fastest in 18
months in July and the euro zone's private sector also perked
up, suggesting the global economy began the second half of 2014
on a solid footing.
* A reading on the U.S. manufacturing sector is due at 9:45
a.m. EDT (1345 GMT), following data on applications for
unemployment insurance due at 8:30 a.m. (1230 GMT). New home
sales numbers are expected at 10:00 a.m. (1400 GMT).
* Facebook shares jumped 8.7 percent in premarket
trading following a better-than-forecast 61 percent increase in
revenue during the second quarter.
* S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 4 points and fair
value - a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the contract
- indicated a higher open. Dow Jones industrial average e-mini
futures rose 26 points and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures
added 13 points.
* Ford shares edged 0.6 percent higher after profit
beat expectations while GM dropped 2.1 percent premarket
on a lower second-quarter profit on Thursday due to numerous
recalls and the expected cost of at least $400 million for its
victims' compensation fund.
* Drugmakers Bristol-Myers Squibb and Eli Lilly
both beat Wall Street expectations, helped by cost
controls.
(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Bernadette Baum)