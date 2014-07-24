US STOCKS-Results, jobs data buoy Wall St, S&P eyes 2,000

* Jobless claims lowest since 2006; home sales tumble
* Facebook market cap near McDonald's and UTX combined
* Ford beats expectations; recalls hurt GM
* Indexes: Dow, S&P flat; Nasdaq off 0.1 pct
(Updates to morning trading, adds data, comment)
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, July 24 The S&P 500 hit a record high
for a third straight session on Thursday, lifted by jobs data
and earnings, but a weak reading in new home sales kept other
key stock indexes little changed.
Stocks had opened higher on strong job market data in the
United States and overseas factory readings, while Facebook
shares rallied after results beat expectations.
Jobless claims fell to the lowest since mid-February 2006,
pointing to continued strength in the labor market, but new home
sales fell 8.1 percent in June, the most in almost a year, and
May's initial reading of a more than 18 percent gain was revised
to just above 8 percent, putting a damper on sentiment as the
housing market struggles.
"Housing certainly seems to be the one theme that prevents
this economic recovery and earnings story from being a fairly
tale, it is the one reminder there are issues," said Peter
Kenny, chief market strategist at Clearpool Group in New York.
He said the bullishness behind the strong job numbers was
partly offset by market concern that it could translate into a
faster route to normalizing monetary policy. However, earnings
season is "really quite solid, largely hitting on all cylinders
in terms of top and bottom line and revenue growth."
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 7.51 points or
0.04 percent, to 17,094.14, the S&P 500 gained 0.66
points or 0.03 percent, to 1,987.67 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 4.10 points or 0.09 percent, to 4,469.60.
At its session high, the S&P was 0.5 percent away from
hitting 2,000.
Facebook was the poster child for strong earnings
following a better-than-forecast 61 percent increase in revenue
during the second quarter. Shares jumped 5.6 percent to $75.30,
giving the social media giant a market capitalization of $193
billion, roughly the sum of Dow components McDonald's
and UTX.
Sports apparel manufacturer and retailer Under Armour
jumped 10.5 percent to $67 after quarterly revenue rose by more
than a third.
On the flip side D.R. Horton, the No.1 U.S.
homebuilder, fell 8 percent to $22.77 after it reported a 23
percent slump in third-quarter profit.
The housing data also hurt homebuilders, with a sector index
down 1.6 percent.
Ford shares rose 1.4 percent to $18.03 after profit
beat expectations while GM dropped 4 percent to $35.87 on
a lower second-quarter profit due to numerous recalls and the
expected cost of at least $400 million for its victims'
compensation fund.
Drugmakers Bristol-Myers Squibb and Eli Lilly
both beat Wall Street expectations, helped by cost
controls. Bristol shares edged up 0.4 percent to $49.54 and Eli
Lilly dipped 0.3 percent to $64.03.
Markets earlier got support from an expansion in China's
factory activity and the euro zone's private sector.
(Additional reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by
Bernadette Baum)