US STOCKS-Wall St set to dip at open, Amazon weighs

* Durable goods data better than expected
* Amazon shares tumble after larger-than-expected loss
* Baidu jumps as net profit soars
* Futures off: Dow 21 pts, S&P 3 pts, Nasdaq 13 pts
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, July 25 U.S. stocks were set to dip at
the open on Friday, weighed by weak results including those from
Amazon, with the S&P 500 expected to remain near its record high
and within striking distance of 2,000.
* Amazon shares tumbled more than 10 percent in premarket
trading after investment in new businesses cut into earnings and
the company reported a much larger-than-expected loss in the
second quarter.
* Orders for long-lasting U.S. manufactured goods rose more
than expected in June, further feeding expectations of a strong
economic rebound in the second quarter.
* S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 3 points and fair
value - a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the contract
- indicated a lower open. Dow Jones industrial average e-mini
futures fell 21 points and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures
lost 13 points.
* The S&P 500 closed Thursday at a record high and was
within 0.5 percent of hitting 2,000.
* Visa shares fell 3 percent in premarket trading
after the world's largest credit and debit card company cut its
revenue forecast for the year.
* Pandora Media dropped 10.4 percent before the
opening bell, after it forecast adjusted profit below analysts'
estimates for the current quarter.
* Starbucks fell 3.3 percent in premarket trading
even as quarterly sales at established stores in its Americas
region grew a stronger-than-expected 6 percent.
* On the upside, Baidu shares surged 8.2 percent in
premarket trading after China's biggest Internet search company
blew past Wall Street's targets with a 34.1 percent jump in
quarterly net profit, helped by a surge in mobile revenue.
* RF Micro Devices rose 6.7 percent in premarket
trading after it forecast quarterly results above market
expectations on higher demand for its chips that connect devices
such as Apple's and Samsung's smartphones to networks.
