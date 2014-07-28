US STOCKS-Wall St finishes flat; deal news offsets housing data

* Dollar Tree offers to buy Family Dollar; deal valued at
$9.2 bln
* June pending home sales unexpectedly fall
* Dow up 0.1 pct; S&P 500 up 0.03 pct;, Nasdaq off 0.1 pct
(Updates to close)
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, July 28 U.S. stocks ended nearly flat
on Monday as the latest deal news offset losses following
discouraging data on the housing market and some signs of
weakness in the services sector.
Dollar Tree Inc offered to buy rival discount chain
Family Dollar Stores Inc for about $8.5 billion. The
transaction, including debt, values Family Dollar at about $9.2
billion. Family Dollar's stock shot up 24.9
percent to $75.74 and was the S&P 500's biggest percentage
gainer. Dollar Tree's shares gained 1.2 percent to $54.87.
In other deal news, Zillow Inc agreed to buy Trulia
Inc for $3.5 billion in stock in a deal that would
combine the two most popular U.S. real estate website
operators Trulia's shares jumped 15.4 percent to
$65.04. Zillow's stock rose 0.9 percent to $160.32.
Investors' optimism, however, was limited by the day's
economic data, among the latest to suggest that the economy's
momentum was slowing.
An index of pending home sales unexpectedly fell 1.1 percent
in June, the National Association of Realtors said. The report
followed an 8.1 percent drop of new home sales in June, the
biggest slump in almost a year. The PHLX housing sector index
tumbled 1.4 percent. Shares of D.R. Horton Inc,
the No. 1 U.S. homebuilder, slipped 0.6 percent to $21.48.
Investors also are turning their focus to the Fed's meeting
on Tuesday and Wednesday, when the U.S. central bank's officials
could make some subtle changes to their policy statement about
how and when they will eventually raise interest rates.
"What they talk about in their statement, particularly with
regard to the trajectory of the economy, is going to be
important to the market. So there are probably some investors on
the sidelines waiting to see what might come out of that," said
Bucky Hellwig, senior vice president at BB&T Wealth Management
in Birmingham, Alabama.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 22.02 points or
0.13 percent, to end at 16,982.59. The S&P 500 inched up
just 0.57 of a point or 0.03 percent to finish at 1,978.91. The
Nasdaq Composite, though, slipped 4.66 points or 0.10
percent, to close at 4,444.91.
The market may be struggling to cross some key round
numbers, with the Dow sitting just below 17,000 and the S&P 500
near 2,000, some analysts said.
Among the day's most active stocks was El Pollo Loco
Holdings Inc, a restaurant chain that went public late
last week. El Pollo Loco leaped 43.5 percent to close at $34.48,
extending the rally from Friday, its first day of trading.
Cummins Inc, the U.S. maker of engines and other
vehicle components, raised its full-year revenue outlook, citing
improved North American demand, but investors were not
impressed. The stock dropped 3.2 percent to end
at $145.35.
Monday's economic indicators included preliminary data
showing that activity in the U.S. services sector stayed at its
highest level in 4-1/2 years in July, though readings for new
business and employment growth weakened, according to financial
data firm Markit.
(Editing by Jan Paschal)