US STOCKS-Futures fall after Argentina default, data awaited

* Investors concerned over fallout from default
* Whole Foods tumbles after cutting outlook
* Jobless claims on tap, seen up from previous week
* Futures down: Dow 85 pts, S&P 11.5 pts, Nasdaq 25.25 pts
NEW YORK, July 31 U.S. stock index futures were
sharply lower on Thursday, after Argentina defaulted for the
second time in 12 years, raising concerns the country's weakness
could spread to the region.
* The drop in futures indicated one of the biggest daily
declines for Wall Street since July 17, when the S&P 500 fell
more than 1 percent after a Malaysian passenger jet was shot
down in Ukraine, stoking concerns that that crisis would have a
wider global reach. A big market decline would mean that all
three major U.S. indexes may lose their gains for July, which
had been set to be the sixth positive month for both the Dow and
S&P 500.
* Investors had hoped for a midnight deal with holdout
creditors in Argentina, but the plan fell through. Even a short
default will raise companies' borrowing costs, add to pressure
on the peso, drain dwindling foreign reserves and fuel one of
the world's highest inflation rates.
* S&P 500 e-mini futures fell 11.5 points and were
below fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking
into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on
the contract. Dow Jones industrial average e-mini futures
fell 85 points and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures lost
25.25 points.
* For July, the Dow is up 0.3 percent, the S&P is up 0.5
percent and the Nasdaq is up 1.2 percent. If the Nasdaq ends
higher for July, it would be its third straight positive month.
* Despite the weakness implied by futures, conditions in the
U.S. continued to support equities, which are near record
levels. On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve gave a rosier
assessment of the U.S. economy while reaffirming it was in no
hurry to raise interest rates.
* Earnings have also been strong, with more companies than
usual beating expectations for earnings and revenue this
quarter, though there were some notable disappointments. Late
Wednesday, Whole Foods Markets Inc cut its 2014
forecasts for a fourth time, sending shares down 5.3 percent to
$37.03 in premarket trading.
* Cigna Corp reported second-quarter earnings that
beat expectations while Time Warner Cable Inc posted a
rise in both earnings and revenue.
* Akamai Technologies declined 5.9 percent to
$57.17 in light premarket trading, a day after it fell short of
investor hopes it would exceed its own revenue forecast due to
heavy World Cup traffic.
* Investors anticipated weekly jobless claims data, seen
rising to 301,000 from 284,000 in the previous week. That comes
ahead of the closely watched payrolls report due out Friday,
which is expected to show fewer jobs created in July than June.
