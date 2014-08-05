US STOCKS-Wall St falls on earnings; data caps decline

* U.S. services sector growth fastest in 8-1/2 years -ISM
* Coach shares up after results, Target slides
* Indexes off: Dow 0.3 pct, S&P 0.3 pct, Nasdaq 0.1 pct
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, Aug 5 U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday,
weighed by earnings such as Target's and a drop in energy
shares, but indexes cut losses after strong U.S. data offset a
weak reading in China's services sector.
Energy stocks posted the largest losses on the S&P
500, down 1.1 percent with crude oil prices down as increasing
supply overshadowed political tensions.
Retailer Target cut its second-quarter earnings
estimate due to higher promotions and discounts and its shares
fell 2.6 percent to $59.10.
But new orders for U.S. factory goods rose more than
expected in June as demand increased across the board, while a
measure of growth in the services sector increased at the
fastest rate in 8-1/2 years.
"If we work on the assumption that we are worried about the
China demand story as their economic data came out this morning
a bit softer, we really can't have it both ways if we see
significant improvement both in factory orders and the ISM
non-manufacturing in the U.S.," said Art Hogan, chief market
strategist at Wunderlich Securities in New York.
The data helped offset figures showing China's services
purchasing managers' index fell to 50.0 in July, the lowest
since data collection began in November 2005, from a 15-month
high of 53.1 in June.
"We still think the backdrop for equities remains
favorable," said Terry Sandven, chief equity strategist at U.S.
Bank Wealth Management in Minneapolis.
He said valuations are not extreme and investors looking for
yield are finding few options in other assets, which puts a
floor under equities.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 46.22 points or
0.28 percent, to 16,523.06, the S&P 500 lost 4.97 points
or 0.26 percent, to 1,934.02 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 4.77 points or 0.11 percent, to 4,379.12.
Gannett Co shares gave up a 4 percent gain to trade
slightly lower on the day. The publisher of USA Today said it
would take full ownership of automotive website Cars.com and
spin off its publishing assets into a publicly-traded company.
Coach shares added 4.3 percent to $35.79 after the
high-end retailer reported better-than-expected quarterly
revenue, helped by international markets.
Shares of solar and LED equipment maker GT Advanced
Technologies rose 5.8 percent to $14.95 a day after it
raised the lower end of its full-year 2014 adjusted profit
forecast, citing higher gross margins for the second half of the
year.
Online coupon company RetailMeNot shares tumbled
25.1 percent to $18.96 after it forecast quarterly revenue below
analysts' average estimate. The stock earlier hit a record low
of $18.52.
