US STOCKS-Futures climb ahead of data, Russian sanctions in focus

* BofA nears Justice Dept deal, to pay near $16.5 bln
* Jobless claims data due
* Futures up: Dow 26 pts, S&P 4 pts, Nasdaq 4 pts
NEW YORK, Aug 7 U.S. stock index futures edged
up on Thursday ahead of jobless claims data, amid a backdrop of
an escalation of tensions as Russia banned Western food imports
in retaliation against Western sanctions.
* Data on weekly applications for U.S. unemployment
insurance is due at 8:30 a.m. EDT (1230 GMT). Initial claims are
seen rising marginally to 305,000 in the latest week.
* Moscow imposed a ban on imports of many Western foods on
Thursday, retaliating against sanctions imposed for its support
of rebels in eastern Ukraine and the annexation of Crimea.
Russia will ban fruit, vegetables, meat, fish, milk and dairy
imports from the United States, the European Union, Australia,
Canada and Norway in a measure that isolates its consumers from
world trade to a degree unseen since Soviet days.
* The sanctions are seen as possibly hurting European
economies more than the United States due to closer ties between
Russia and Europe. Such a scenario could eventually favor U.S.
equities and other assets as foreign cash looking for yield
would likely make its way to the world's largest economy. The
full extent of the impact, however, is still hard to pin down.
* S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 4 points and fair
value - a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the contract
- indicated a higher open. Dow Jones industrial average e-mini
futures rose 26 points and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures
added 4 points.
* Twenty-First Century Fox reported a quarterly
profit that beat Wall Street's expectations and executives
stressed that they would not make a new approach for Time Warner
Inc after withdrawing an $80-billion bid. Fox shares
rose 5.3 percent in premarket trading.
* Bank of America is close to a deal with the U.S.
Department of Justice to pay more than $16.5 billion to end
investigations into mortgage securities that the bank and
companies it bought had sold in the run-up to the financial
crisis, a person familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.
* Generic drug maker Mylan narrowed its full-year
revenue and earnings forecast, citing delays in U.S. Food and
Drug Administration approval of key products and its shares fell
0.9 percent in light premarket trading.
(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Bernadette Baum)