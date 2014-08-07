US STOCKS-Wall St to rise on sturdy labor market data; Russia in focus

* BofA nears Justice Dept deal, to pay near $16.5 bln
* Jobless claims fall unexpectedly in latest week
* Futures up: Dow 39 pts, S&P 7 pts, Nasdaq 11 pts

By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, Aug 7 U.S. stocks were set to rise at
the open on Thursday following upbeat labor market data, amid a
backdrop of a sanctions confrontation between Russia and the
West that highlighted the relative strength of the U.S. economy.
The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment
benefits unexpectedly fell last week and the four-week claims
average, considered a better measure of labor market trends,
fell to its lowest since February 2006.
Moscow imposed a ban on imports of many Western foods on
Thursday, retaliating against sanctions imposed for its support
of rebels in eastern Ukraine and the annexation of Crimea.
Russia will ban various imports from the United States, the
European Union, Australia, Canada and Norway in a measure that
isolates its consumers from world trade to a degree unseen since
Soviet days.
The sanctions are seen as possibly hurting European
economies more than the United States due to closer ties between
Russia and Europe. Such a scenario could favor U.S. equities and
other assets as foreign cash looking for yield may head towards
the world's largest economy. The full extent of the impact,
however, is yet to be known.
When you consider the problems in Europe and some emerging
markets, "the U.S. is regaining the interest of global investors
as a place to hold your money," said Rick Meckler, president of
investment firm LibertyView Capital Management in Jersey City,
New Jersey.
"Interest rates are so low that it favors stocks over
Treasuries at least in the short term."
S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 7 points and fair
value - a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the contract
- indicated a higher open. Dow Jones industrial average e-mini
futures rose 39 points and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures
added 11 points.
Twenty-First Century Fox reported a quarterly
profit that beat Wall Street's expectations, and executives
stressed they would not make a new approach for Time Warner Inc
after withdrawing an $80-billion bid. Fox shares rose
5.6 percent in premarket trading.
Bank of America is close to a deal with the U.S.
Department of Justice to pay more than $16.5 billion to end
investigations into mortgage securities that the bank and
companies it bought had sold in the run-up to the financial
crisis, a person familiar with the matter said on Wednesday. The
bank's shares rose 1.6 percent before the bell.
Generic drug maker Mylan narrowed its full-year
revenue and earnings forecast, citing delays in U.S. Food and
Drug Administration approval of key products. Its shares fell
1.6 percent in light premarket trading.
