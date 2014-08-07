US STOCKS-Wall Street ends down on heightened Russia concerns

* Russia sanctions, geopolitical concerns weigh on Wall St
* Aetna, other health insurers fall after Goldman note
* Jobless claims fall unexpectedly in latest week
* Indexes off: Dow 0.5 pct, S&P 0.6 pct, Nasdaq 0.5 pct
NEW YORK, Aug 7 U.S. stocks ended lower on
Thursday, continuing a recent streak of weakness as Russia's
surprisingly harsh retaliatory measures in response to Western
sanctions raised concerns about global growth.
In addition to Moscow's ban on imports of many Western
foods, following sanctions imposed for Russia's support of
rebels in eastern Ukraine, investors worried that the conflict
between Russian and Ukraine is escalating, with the downing of a
Ukrainian fighter jet. .
The declines briefly dragged the Dow below its 200-day
moving average in afternoon trading. The S&P 500 is now nearly 4
percent below the record closing high it set last month
While the full extent of the sanctions are still unknown,
escalating tensions in Russia could continue to spur selling in
stocks, analysts said.
"Before this point, U.S. investors have always thought of
geopolitical concerns as being largely no more than a 24-hour
event. Now, the growing concern is that the outlook for global
growth is pointing down," said Andrew Wilkinson, chief market
analyst at Interactive Brokers Group in Greenwich, Connecticut.
"To that extent, investors seem more prone to selling, and
asking questions later rather than buying the dip as they had
become accustomed to doing in the past."
All but one of the S&P 500's industry sectors ended down on
the day, backtracking from brief gains in the morning. Consumer
staples shares, the bright spot of trading on
Wednesday, slipped 0.8 percent on Thursday, while utilities
shares posted the sole sector gains.
Health insurer stocks were poor performers, dipping after
Goldman Sachs downgraded Aetna to "neutral" and cut
earnings estimates on a number of its peers. Aetna
shares slid 4.0 percent to $75.22, UnitedHealth Group
shares lost 2.7 percent to $79.26 and Cigna shares fell
3.0 percent to $88.75.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 75.07 points,
or 0.46 percent, to 16,368.27, the S&P 500 ended down
10.67 points, or 0.56 percent, to 1,909.57, and the Nasdaq
Composite lost 20.09 points, or 0.46 percent, to
4,334.97.
Twenty-First Century Fox surged 5.1 percent to
$33.97 after the company's quarterly profit beat Wall Street's
expectations.
Jobless claims reports lent optimism to the market in the
morning as the four-week claims average fell to its lowest level
since February 2006, suggesting labor market conditions are
continuing to improve.
About 5.5 billion shares traded on all U.S. platforms,
according to BATS exchange data, compared with the five-day
average of 6.9 billion.
