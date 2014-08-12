US STOCKS-Wall St dips with Ukraine in focus

* S&P 500 more than 2 percent from record close
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, Aug 12 U.S. stocks fell modestly on
Tuesday as uncertainty continued to swirl around the tense
situation in Ukraine, even as many investors bet that it would
not escalate dramatically.
Equities have come under pressure because of the unrest
between Russia and Ukraine, with the S&P 500 at one point down
about 4 percent from a record closing high hit in late July. The
benchmark has recovered some of that decline, and rose over the
past two sessions, but it remains more than 2.5 percent below
its record, suggesting traders may see bargains in the market.
Wall Street struggled for direction on Tuesday, at one point
inching into positive territory before dipping to session lows
amid ongoing concerns about Ukraine after the country reported
that Russia had massed 45,000 troops on its border. Russia said
a convoy of 280 trucks carrying humanitarian aid had set off for
Ukraine, and Western governments warned against using help as a
pretext for an invasion.
"The situation seems a bit quieter now, with the aid going
in, but it will take a while for this to play out, and this
doesn't seem like a time for people to stick their necks out,"
said James Dunigan, chief investment officer at PNC Wealth
Management in Philadelphia.
Investors remained concerned about any escalation in
tensions. In Germany, geopolitical anxiety hit economic
sentiment in August, the ZEW think tank said, with investor
morale dropping to its lowest since December 2012. Market
participants also monitored other areas of unrest, including the
recent violence in the Gaza Strip and Israel and U.S. air
strikes in Iraq.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 34.22 points or
0.21 percent, to 16,535.76, the S&P 500 lost 4.69 points
or 0.24 percent, to 1,932.23 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 15.16 points or 0.34 percent, to 4,386.17.
Weakness in tech companies pressured the Nasdaq, with F5
Networks Inc down 2.7 percent $113.64 and Applied
Materials off 1.8 percent to $20.72.
Drug companies rallied, with Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc
up 26 percent to $299.22 a day after saying its drug to
treat liver disease was effective in mid-stage trials. Exact
Sciences rose 6 percent to $18.12 after the Food and
Drug Administration approved its noninvasive colorectal cancer
screening test.
Energy companies were the weakest of the day. The S&P Energy
index fell 0.8 percent alongside a 0.7 percent fall in
crude oil. Anadarko Petroleum fell 1.9 percent to
$106.49 while Consol Energy was down 2.2 percent to
$39.56.
Shares of clothing and accessories maker Kate Spade & Co
were volatile after reporting second-quarter earnings
that topped expectations. The stock initially rose more than 10
percent before moving dramatically lower. It last traded at
$30.69, down 21 percent.
Mobile service provider NII Holdings Inc plummeted
70 percent to 19 cents - its biggest one-day decline ever - a
day after saying it may have to file for bankruptcy after
struggling in Brazil and Mexico.
