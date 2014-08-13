US STOCKS-Futures point to gains despite retail sales data

* Macy's, Deere drop after earnings outlooks
* Amazon higher in premarket, introduces card device
* Futures up: Dow 47 pts, S&P 6.5 pts, Nasdaq 14.5 pts
By Ryan Vlastelica
NEW YORK, Aug 13 U.S. stock index futures
pointed to a higher open on Wednesday as investors plucked
bargains following recent declines amid signs of an easing of
tensions in Ukraine and Iraq, which overshadowed some weak U.S.
data and corporate forecasts.
* Wall Street has been largely driven by the news flow from
abroad, and signs of progress were enough to overshadow some
cautious signals in the U.S., where retail sales showed no
growth in July, indicating some loss of momentum.
* Based on its Tuesday close, the benchmark S&P 500 is 2.7
percent off a record close late in July. Throughout 2014,
investors have been using market pullbacks as opportunities to
add to their positions.
* Poland's foreign minister eased some concerns about
ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia, saying the threat
of Russia invading Ukraine had receded amid reports an aid
convoy that Moscow is sending to eastern Ukraine would cross the
border under the aegis of the Red Cross. Still, Ukraine
denounced the convoy as an act of Russian cynicism and said it
would not be allowed to cross the border.
* Russia's dollar-denominated RTS index jumped 1.4
percent and the Market Vectors Russia Exchange-Traded Fund
was up 1.2 percent to $24.30 in premarket trading.
* Investors monitored the situation in Iraq, where the new
prime minister-designate won endorsements from the United States
and Iran, as well as Shi'ite militia and army commanders long
loyal to Nuri al-Maliki, the previous prime minister, who has
refused to step aside. The support of the army commanders may
signal a lower likelihood the country would further descend into
violence.
* Both Macy's Inc and Deere & Co issued
negative outlooks, with Macy's trimming its full-year same-store
sales forecast while Deere cut its 2014 earnings view.
Macy's lost 4.2 percent to
$57.25 in premarket trading while Deere was down 0.8 percent.
* S&P 500 e-mini futures rose 6.5 points and were
above fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking
into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on
the contract, indicating a higher open. Dow Jones industrial
average e-mini futures rose 47 points and Nasdaq 100
e-mini futures added 14.5 points.
* Amazon.com Inc rose 2.3 percent to $326.69 in
premarket trading after the online retailer unveiled a $10
credit-card reader and mobile app for brick-and-mortar
businesses, marking its latest step to expand its presence in
the physical world.
* King Digital Entertainment Plc - the maker of the
video game "Candy Crush Saga" - plummeted 21 percent to $14.40 a
day after posting revenue that was sharply under forecasts.
