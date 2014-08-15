US STOCKS-Wall St poised for higher open, on track for strong week

* Indexes set for second straight week of gains
NEW YORK, Aug 15 U.S. stock index futures
pointed to a higher open on Friday, with major indexes on track
for a second week of gains, as traders bet there would be no
immediate escalation in the tense situations in Ukraine or Iraq.
* Recent trading has taken its cue from news overseas, with
investors concerned about the potential impact of any
exacerbation of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, or in
violence in Iraq.
* Ukrainian border guards crossed the frontier to inspect a
huge Russian aid convoy, which some had speculated could be a
cover for a military invasion. The inspection comes a day after
Russian President Vladimir Putin struck a softer tone in
comments regarding Ukraine.
* In Iraq, Nuri al-Maliki stepped down as prime minister,
paving the way for a new coalition that world and regional
powers hope will be able to quash a Sunni Islamist insurgency
that threatens Baghdad.
* S&P 500 e-mini futures rose 5 points and were above
fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into
account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract, indicating a higher open. Dow Jones industrial average
e-mini futures added 46 points and Nasdaq 100 e-mini
futures gained 14 points.
* For the week, the Dow is up 1 percent, the S&P is up 1.2
percent and the Nasdaq is up 1.9 percent.
* The benchmark S&P index is 1.7 percent off a closing
record hit late July. In a sign of the market's long-term
strength, the index has marked more than 1,000 days since its
last correction, which Wall Street defines as a drop of 10
percent from the most recent high.
* Applied Materials Inc late Thursday reported
third-quarter earnings that beat expectations, boosted by demand
for DRAM chips. It also forecast adjusted current-quarter
profits that were largely above estimates. Shares rose 4.5
percent to $22.10 before the bell.
* Monster Beverage Corp jumped 21 percent to $87 in
premarket trading after Coca-Cola Co said it was buying a
16.7 percent stake in the company for $2.15 billion.
* JD.com Inc fell 6.2 percent to $28.15 in premarket
trading after the company reported a wider second-quarter loss
than a year earlier, even as revenue jumped 64 percent.
* In the latest economic data, the New York Federal
Reserve's report on manufacturers showed that business
conditions improved in August, though at a slower rate than
expected.
* The Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan Surveys of
Consumers will be released after the market opens, and is seen
rising to 82.5 from 81.8 previously.
