US STOCKS-Wall St inches up with Fed minutes on tap; retailers resilient

* Lowe's pares losses, Target rebounds, after dim forecasts
* Hertz tumbles after withdrawing forecast
* Fed minutes due at 2:00 p.m. EDT (1800 GMT)
* Dow up 0.19 pct, S&P up 0.12 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct
(Updates to midday)
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Aug 20 U.S. stocks inched higher
Wednesday after two days of gains, ahead of the release of
minutes from the most recent Federal Reserve meeting, as
investors brushed off bleak earnings forecasts from some
retailers like Lowe's and Target.
Investors will peruse the Fed minutes, which will be
released at 2:00 p.m. (1800 GMT), for clues on how soon the
central bank plans to hike interest rates. At a two-day meeting
of the Federal Open Market Committee in July, the Fed had
trimmed its monthly bond-buying program by an additional $10
billion.
An annual meeting of top central bankers in Jackson Hole,
Wyoming, from Thursday through Saturday, will also be eyed for
possible insight into the path for U.S. monetary policy.
"We know what is going to happen this year, we are looking
into next year and for that we need the sort of stuff that comes
out of this conference," said Kim Forrest, senior equity
research analyst at Fort Pitt Capital Group in Pittsburgh.
The benchmark S&P 500 is less than 0.4 percent from its
all-time intraday high of 1,991.39 reached on July 24.
Lowe's Companies pulled to nearly unchanged at
$51.48, rebounding from a session low of $49.71 after it cut its
full-year sales forecast. The world's No. 2 home improvement
products retailer reported better-than-expected second-quarter
results.
Fellow retailer Target Corp rose 1 percent to
$59.84, shaking off initial declines after second-quarter
earnings fell shy of analysts' estimates and the company cut its
full-year outlook.
The S&P retail index gained 0.5 percent and was on
track for its fifth gain in six sessions.
Lowe's and Target "are companies with specific issues as
opposed to representing what is going on in the broader retail
market," Forrest said.
"(Target) has a path out of it, they've changed the
leadership that brought these results and Wall Street is always
willing to overlook someone else's results."
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 32.15 points or
0.19 percent, to 16,951.74, the S&P 500 gained 2.33
points or 0.12 percent, to 1,983.93 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 1.14 points or 0.03 percent, to 4,528.65.
American Eagle Outfitters was a bright spot in the
retail sector after second-quarter results beat expectations and
it forecast third-quarter earnings in line with the current
estimate. Its shares jumped 10.8 percent to $12.84.
Hertz Global Holdings tumbled 10.5 percent to $28.26
after the rental car company withdrew its full-year financial
forecast and said it expects 2014 results to be "well below" its
previous guidance due to business challenges and costs.
(Editing by Bernadette Baum and Nick Zieminski)