US STOCKS-Wall St climbs to record after data; Jackson Hole ahead

* Initial claims drop 14,000 from prior week
* Existing home sales hit 10-month high
* Family Dollar rejects Dollar General buyout offer
* Jackson Hole conference to begin
* Indexes: Dow up 0.41 pct, S&P up 0.22 pct, Nasdaq off 0.08
pct
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Aug 21 U.S. stocks inched higher on
Thursday and the S&P reached a record high, lifted by data
pointing to steady improvement in the economy, as investors
awaited the start of a meeting of top central bankers and
economists in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.
Policymakers are due to discuss the labor markets of major
economies at the Aug. 21-23 meeting, with U.S. Federal Reserve
Chair Janet Yellen scheduled to speak Friday. Investors will
peruse officials' remarks for clues on the timing of an interest
rate hike.
A flurry of U.S. economic data, including a rise in home
resales to a 10-month high and a decline in initial jobless
claims, pointed to an economy that continues to slowly gain
strength.
"It seems that conditions reflect the best of all worlds -
U.S. economic growth that is neither too slow, which would put
pressure on earnings - nor too fast, implying inflationary
pressures which could lead to (price-to-earnings ratio)
contraction and possibly accelerate the Fed's move towards
higher interest rates," said Terry Sandven, chief equity
strategist at U.S. Bank Wealth Management in Minneapolis.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 69.56 points or
0.41 percent, to 17,048.69, the S&P 500 gained 4.34
points or 0.22 percent, to 1,990.85 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 3.65 points or 0.08 percent, to 4,522.83.
Technology shares advanced, with Hewlett-Packard
gaining 4.7 percent to $36.76 after posting a surprise increase
in quarterly revenue. Ebay shares jumped 4.7 percent to
$55.91 on a report the company was mulling spinning off its
PayPal unit as soon as next year. The S&P technology index
added 0.4 percent.
Family Dollar Stores Inc rejected Dollar General
Corp's $8.95 billion acquisition offer, citing antitrust
concerns, and reaffirmed its support for a buyout offer from
Dollar Tree Inc.
Family Dollar shares shed 0.3 percent to $79.55 and Dollar
General dipped 0.3 percent to $63.54. Dollar Tree also reported
quarterly results and fell 1.1 percent to $54.41.
Sears Holdings tumbled 7.7 percent to $33.19,
putting it on track for its biggest percentage drop since
January, after the owner of Sears department stores and the
Kmart discount chain reported a ninth straight quarterly loss
and said it might close more stores than planned this year.
(Editing by Bernadette Baum and Nick Zieminski)