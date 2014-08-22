US STOCKS-Futures edge lower on Ukraine tension; Yellen on tap

* Yellen scheduled to speak at Jackson Hole
* Russia aid convoy crossed border without OK, Ukraine says
* Futures off: Dow 13 pts, S&P 2.5 pts, Nasdaq 4.75 pts
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Aug 22 U.S. stock index futures were
slightly lower on Friday, after the latest flare of tensions
between Ukraine and Russia and ahead of a speech by Federal
Reserve Chair Janet Yellen.
* After holding near the unchanged mark, futures lost ground
after Ukrainian authorities said 90 trucks from a Russian aid
convoy had crossed into Ukraine without permission and Ukraine's
state security chief said the move amounted to a "direct
invasion" by Russia.
* Market participants will closely monitor a speech Yellen
is due to make at a policymakers' meeting in Jackson Hole,
Wyoming, for insights into how soon interest rates may be
raised. European Central Bank President Mario Draghi is also
expected to speak.
* The S&P 500 notched its fourth straight gain on
Thursday and rallied to its most recent record closing high of
1,992.37, buoyed by a flurry of positive economic data. The
benchmark index is up 1.9 percent for the week, on track for its
best week in four months.
* S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 2.5 points and
fair value - a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into
account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract - indicated a slightly lower open. Dow Jones industrial
average e-mini futures fell 13 points and Nasdaq 100
e-mini futures lost 4.75 points.
* Foot Locker climbed 3.5 percent to $54.40 in
premarket trade after the athletic footwear and apparel retailer
reported second-quarter earnings.
* Aeropostale shares slumped 9 percent to $3.56
before the opening bell. The teen apparel retailer reported a
drop in same-store sales and a second-quarter loss a day
earlier.
* Home Depot Inc named retail industry veteran Craig
Menear as its chief executive, four months after he was
appointed head of the home improvement chain's U.S. retail
business.
* European shares fell on the heels of the Russian convoy
news while an index of Asian shares neared a six-and-half-year
peak in the wake of the record close on Wall Street.
(Editing by Bernadette Baum)