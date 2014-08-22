US STOCKS-Wall St to open flat ahead of Yellen; Ukraine eyed

* Yellen scheduled to speak at Jackson Hole
* Russia aid convoy crossed border without OK, Ukraine says
* Futures off: Dow 5 pts, S&P 1.75 pts, Nasdaq flat
(Updates prices)
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Aug 22 U.S. stocks were poised for a
flat open on Friday, as futures pared losses after the latest
flare of tensions between Ukraine and Russia, and ahead of a
speech by Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen.
* Futures initially lost ground after Ukrainian authorities
said trucks from a Russian aid convoy had crossed into Ukraine
without permission, which it termed a "flagrant violation" of
international law and as the country appealed to the
international community to condemn Russia's actions as illegal
and aggressive.
* Market participants will closely monitor a speech Yellen
is due to make at a policymakers' meeting in Jackson Hole,
Wyoming, for insights into how soon interest rates may be
raised. European Central Bank President Mario Draghi is also
expected to speak.
* The S&P 500 has risen for four straight sessions,
its longest streak in two months, rallying to a record closing
high of 1,992.37, on positive economic data. The benchmark index
is up 1.9 percent for the week, on track for its best week in
four months.
* S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 1.75 points and
fair value - a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into
account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract - indicated a slightly lower open. Dow Jones industrial
average e-mini futures fell 7 points and Nasdaq 100
e-mini futures were flat.
* Foot Locker climbed 3 percent to $54.17 in
premarket trade after the athletic footwear and apparel retailer
reported second-quarter earnings.
* Aeropostale shares slumped 6.1 percent to $3.67
before the opening bell. The teen apparel retailer reported a
drop in same-store sales and a second-quarter loss a day
earlier.
* GameStop Corp reported quarterly revenue surged by
25 percent over the prior year, topping expectations, sending
shares up 6.9 percent to $43.29 in premarket.
* Peregrine Semiconductor shares surged 61.8
percent to $12.44 in premarket after Murata Electronics North
America said it would buy the rest of chipmaker it does not
already own for $12.50 per share.
(Editing by Bernadette Baum)