US STOCKS-S&P, Dow weaker after Ukraine tension escalates

* Yellen says Fed should be cautious in rate hike decision
* Russia aid convoy crossed border without OK, Ukraine says
* Indexes: Dow off 0.05 pct, S&P off 0.13 pct, Nasdaq up 0.3
pct
(Updates to afternoon)
By Akane Otani
NEW YORK, Aug 22 The S&P and Dow were weaker on
Friday as tensions in Ukraine escalated and investors got few
clues about the course of interest rates from Federal Reserve
Chair Janet Yellen.
Ukraine declared on Friday that Russia had launched a
"direct invasion" of its territory after Moscow sent a convoy of
trucks across the border into eastern Ukraine.
NATO Secretary General Anders Fogh Rasmussen condemned the
move, describing the situation as "an alarming build-up" and
calling on Russia to "stop destabilising Ukraine."
Yellen, in a speech at a central banking conference in
Jackson Hole, Wyoming, said U.S. labor markets remain hampered
by the effects of the Great Recession. Yellen said the Federal
Reserve should move cautiously in determining when to raise
interest rates.
"I think the tone from Yellen's remarks were more hawkish
than what the market was anticipating, because data has been
coming in better than expected, and she's trying to keep her
options open with interest rates," said Karyn Cavanaugh, senior
market strategist with Voya Investment Management.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 9.37 points, or
0.06 percent, to 17,030.12, the S&P 500 was down 0.91
points, or 0.05 percent, to 1,991.46 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 13.12 points, or 0.29 percent, to 4,545.22.
The CBOE Volatility Index, a barometer of investor anxiety,
edged up 1.5 percent to 11.93, and the S&P retreated from an
intraday high it reached the previous day.
Market watchers said that although they remain concerned
about the latest tensions in Ukraine, over the long term, the
situation should not have a severe impact on U.S. equities.
Even with the pause in stocks' rally, the S&P 500 was
on track for its best week in four months. The benchmark index
had risen for four straight sessions to start the week, its
longest streak in two months, and rallied to a record closing
high of 1,992.37 Thursday on positive economic data.
Retailers moved higher, led by a 6.8 percent advance in Ross
Stores to $73.96 after the apparel and home fashion
retailer posted second-quarter results. The S&P retail index
gained 0.3 percent and was on track for its best week
since late February.
Peregrine Semiconductor shares jumped 60.7 percent
to $12.35 after Murata Electronics North America said it would
buy the rest of chipmaker it does not already own for $12.50 per
share.
