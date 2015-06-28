US STOCKS-Stock futures slump at open as Greek crisis worsens

UPDATE 1-Abu Dhabi creates $125 billion fund by merging Mubadala, IPIC
* Strengthens financial clout in era of low oil prices (Adds details, analysis)
June 28 - U.S. equity futures dropped sharply and bond futures rallied at the beginning of trading Sunday, as the chances that Greece will default on its debt and exit the euro zone grew.
Greece will introduce capital controls and keep its banks closed on Monday after international creditors refused to extend the country's bailout and savers queued to withdraw cash.
"That is going to have a real big impact on markets and that will generate increased volatility," said Ian Stannard, European head of FX strategy at Morgan Stanley in London.
The euro fell nearly 2 U.S. cents to a one-month low in early Asia Pacific trade and European markets were expected to be volatile when those markets open later.
The fear of contagion produced a sharp move into safe-haven government debt. U.S. 10-year Treasury futures rose 1 27/32 in active trading early.
Futures snapshot at 18:29:
* S&P 500 e-minis were down 35 points, or 1.67 percent, with 54,674 contracts changing hands.
* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 69.75 points, or 1.56 percent, in volume of 4,801 contracts.
* Dow e-minis were down 276 points, or 1.54 percent, with 4,411 contracts changing hands. (Reporting by David Gaffen; Editing by Diane Craft)
LIMA, Jan 21 Peruvian police detained a former government official accused of taking bribes from Brazilian conglomerate Odebrecht in exchange for a contract to build the Lima metro, prosecutors said on Saturday.
JAKARTA, Jan 21 Indonesia will not negotiate with Freeport McMoRan Inc on new rules requiring its local unit to convert its 'contracts of work' to a new 'special mining permit' in order to resume copper concentrate exports, a mining ministry official said on Saturday.