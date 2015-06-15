US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower after Greece talks fall through

BRIEF-Yahoo faces SEC probe over data breaches - CNBC, citing DJ
* Yahoo faces SEC probe over massive data breaches that focuses on whether company appropriately disclosed them to investors - CNBC, citing DJ
June 15 U.S. stocks fell sharply at the open on Monday as Greece came closer to a debt default after talks with its international creditors fell through.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 108.87 points, or 0.61 percent, to 17,789.97, the S&P 500 lost 13.76 points, or 0.66 percent, to 2,080.35 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 44.43 points, or 0.88 percent, to 5,006.67. (Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)
* Yahoo faces SEC probe over massive data breaches that focuses on whether company appropriately disclosed them to investors - CNBC, citing DJ
LONDON, Jan 20 Last year it was the strength of demand that caught the copper market by surprise.
* United flights grounded nationwide amid computer system issue; international flights unaffected - CNBC