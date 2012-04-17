US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P up 1 pct as Wall St extends gains

South Africa watchdog settles with Citi over currency rigging
JOHANNESBURG, Feb 20 South Africa's Competition Commission has reached an agreement with Citibank N.A. for its role in a forex trading cartel, the anti-trust watchdog said on Monday.
NEW YORK, April 17 U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday, with the S&P up 1 percent, on a drop in borrowing costs for Spain that helped ease concerns about the European debt crisis.
Some corporate results that topped expectations, including from Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Coca-Cola Co., added to the positive tone.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 137.14 points, or 1.06 percent, at 13,058.55. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 13.81 points, or 1.01 percent, at 1,383.38. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 37.94 points, or 1.27 percent, at 3,026.34.
* Has filed with competition tribunal a settlement agreement reached with Citibank N.A. For being part of forex trading cartel
Feb 20 Lloyd's of London, the world's biggest speciality insurance market, appointed Bruce Carnegie-Brown as chairman, it said on Monday, after his nomination was unanimously supported by its council.