版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 7月 5日 星期四 23:04 BJT

US STOCKS-Wall St trims losses; Nasdaq positive

NEW YORK, July 5 U.S. stocks trimmed earlier losses by late morning trade on Thursday, with the Nasdaq turning positive.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 36.90 points, or 0.29 percent, at 12,906.92. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 4.74 points, or 0.34 percent, at 1,369.28. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 1.99 points, or 0.07 percent, at 2,978.07.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐