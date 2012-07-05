US STOCKS-Wall St trims losses; Nasdaq positive

NEW YORK, July 5 U.S. stocks trimmed earlier losses by late morning trade on Thursday, with the Nasdaq turning positive.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 36.90 points, or 0.29 percent, at 12,906.92. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 4.74 points, or 0.34 percent, at 1,369.28. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 1.99 points, or 0.07 percent, at 2,978.07.