2013年 11月 21日

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends lower after Fed minutes

NEW YORK Nov 20 U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday after minutes from the last Federal Reserve meeting said the central bank could begin to scale back its stimulus program at one of its next few meetings.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 66.21 points, or 0.41 percent, to end unofficially at 15,900.82. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index slipped 6.49 points, or 0.36 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,781.38. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 10.28 points, or 0.26 percent, to close unofficially at 3,921.27.
