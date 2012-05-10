US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-US stock futures fall after news of JP Morgan loss

BRIEF-Teck announces cash tender offers and consent solicitations
* Teck announces cash tender offers and consent solicitations
NEW YORK May 10 U.S. stock index futures slid after the market's close on Thursday as JPMorgan Chase & Co said its chief investment office "had significant mark-to-market losses" since March 31. JPMorgan's stock lost 5 percent to $38.67 in after-hours trading.
S&P 500 futures fell 9.2 points and were below fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration of the contract. Nasdaq 100 futures fell 14.75 points.
Feb 16 The activist investor targeting U.S. railroad operator CSX Corp. said in a letter to the company's board on Thursday that he was willing to adjust certain demands as long as his CEO candidate was guaranteed a four-year contract.
* Serinus announces filing of final short form prospectus, expected closing of offering for gross proceeds of cdn$25.2 million and refiling of annual information form Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: