US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures trim gains after JPMorgan results

NEW YORK, July 13 U.S. stock index futures pared some earlier gains following results from JPMorgan Chase & Co .

The biggest U.S. bank by assets reported a lower second-quarter profit on a loss from whale-sized derivatives trades in its London offices.

S&P 500 futures were up 4.8 points, above fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures added 58 points, and Nasdaq 100 futures rose 12.25 points.