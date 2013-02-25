US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Dow, Nasdaq drop more than 1 pct

NEW YORK Feb 25 The Dow and Nasdaq each dropped more than 1 percent while the S&P 500 added to losses on Monday, on fears that a divided parliament in Italy would get in the way of the country's reforms and hamper the euro zone's stability.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 186.38 points, or 1.33 percent, at 13,814.19. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 24.87 points, or 1.64 percent, at 1,490.73. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 41.84 points, or 1.32 percent, at 3,119.98.