版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 7日 星期三 11:46 BJT

REFILE-US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures fall further as election results trickle in

NEW YORK Nov 6 S&P 500 index futures extended losses on Tuesday as early results on the U.S. presidential election showed a larger chance for President Barack Obama to be re-elected.

S&P 500 futures fell 14 points and were below fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration of the contract.

With TV networks projecting wins in Wisconsin, New Hampshire and Michigan, Obama is making the path to victory harder for contender Mitt Romney.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐