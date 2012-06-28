版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 6月 28日 星期四 20:08 BJT

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures lower as Germany says unchanged on euro bonds

NEW YORK, June 28 U.S. stock index futures added to losses on Thursday after a German finance ministry spokesman said an earlier report that Germany has changed its position on euro bonds was not true.

S&P 500 futures fell 7.8 points and were below fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration of the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures lost 72 points and Nasdaq 100 futures fell 10 points.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐