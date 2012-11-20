US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - Stocks hit session lows after Bernanke

BRIEF-Gcp receives binding offer from Henkel to acquire Darex Packaging for $1 bln
NEW YORK Nov 20 U.S. stocks declined on Tuesday as comments by Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke added to worries about the impact of a U.S. "fiscal cliff" and as Hewlett-Packard's stock sank on news of an accounting charge.
Bernanke, in comments before the Economic Club of New York, said the Fed does not have the tools to offset the full harm of going off the "fiscal cliff."
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 72.23 points, or 0.56 percent, at 12,723.73. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 6.98 points, or 0.50 percent, at 1,379.91. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 16.63 points, or 0.57 percent, at 2,899.44.
FRANKFURT, March 2 German consumer products group Henkel said it had submitted a binding offer to buy the global Darex Packaging Technologies business from GCP Applied Technologies for $1.05 billion on a cash and debt free basis.
NEW YORK, March 2 Snap Inc's in-demand shares are set to start trading in New York on Thursday after the owner of the popular Snapchat messaging app raised $3.4 billion in its initial public offering (IPO) on Wednesday, above its price expectations.