US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St slips after Boehner comments

BRIEF-T.J. Rodgers says nominated two candidates for Board of Cypress Semiconductor
* T.J. Rodgers - nominated two candidates for board of directors of cypress semiconductor
NEW YORK Dec 19 U.S. stocks extended losses on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 and Dow Industrials briefly at session lows after House Speaker John Boehner said the House of Representatives will pass a budget proposal that President Barack Obama had already threatened to veto.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 35.89 points, or 0.27 percent, to 13,315.07. The S&P 500 dropped 5.39 points, or 0.37 percent, to 1,441.40. The Nasdaq Composite fell 3.12 points, or 0.10 percent, to 3,051.41.
The declines come a day after the S&P 500 posted its best two-day run in a month on hopes a budget deal in Washington was near.
* T.J. Rodgers - nominated two candidates for board of directors of cypress semiconductor
* Making further investments into the U.S. based on strength of the market and on the favorable currency - Conf call
Feb 17 U.S. energy companies added oil rigs for a fifth straight week, extending a nine-month recovery as drillers take advantage of crude prices that have held mostly over $50 a barrel since OPEC agreed to cut supplies in late November. Drillers added six oil rigs in the week to Feb. 17, bringing the total count up to 597, the most rigs since October 2015, energy services firm Baker Hughes Inc said on Friday. During the same week a year ago