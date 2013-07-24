版本:
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St hits session lows, utilities weigh

NEW YORK, July 24 U.S. stocks hit session lows in afternoon trading on Wednesday weighed by utility and commodity stocks, with the Nasdaq joining the S&P 500 and Dow in negative territory despite a more than 5 percent gain in Apple shares.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 60.08 points or 0.39 percent, to 15,507.66, the S&P 500 lost 7.94 points or 0.47 percent, to 1,684.45 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.03 points or 0.03 percent, to 3,578.25.
