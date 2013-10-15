US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures dip after Citi earnings

BRIEF-Six Flags Entertainment announces private offering of $1.2 bln of senior notes
* Private offering of $1.2 billion of senior notes announced by Six Flags
NEW YORK Oct 15 S&P 500 futures turned negative in low volume in early trading on Tuesday after Citigroup reported a marginal fall in adjusted quarterly profit from ongoing businesses.
S&P 500 futures fell 1.5 points and were below fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration of the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures added 10 points and Nasdaq 100 futures rose 3 points.
* Has named Jeffrey Kramer as chief executive officer of company, effective as of April 21, 2017
* Select Medical Holdings Corp - unit, Spectrum Health announced a joint venture to provide "long-term acute care to grand rapids community"