US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St falls further as Senate debt talks suspended

NEW YORK Oct 15 U.S. stocks hit session lows in afternoon trading on Tuesday as Senate fiscal negotiations were suspended until House Republicans work out a plan to proceed on raising the U.S. debt limit, funding for the government.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 112.12 points or 0.73 percent, to 15,189.14, the S&P 500 lost 11.1 points or 0.65 percent, to 1,699.04 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 20.611 points or 0.54 percent, to 3,794.663.

