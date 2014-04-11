US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Biotech pummeled again, extending Wall St slide

BRIEF-58.com announces agreement to raise $200 mln from Tencent
* 58.com announces agreement to raise US$200 million from Tencent for development of used goods trading platform Zhuan Zhuan
NEW YORK, April 11 U.S. stocks added to losses on Friday, with the Nasdaq biotech index down more than 20 percent from a recent high as shares in the sector continued to get pummeled.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 88.66 points or 0.55 percent, to 16,081.56, the S&P 500 lost 8.8 points or 0.48 percent, to 1,824.28 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 21.702 points or 0.54 percent, to 4,032.405.
At its session low, the Nasdaq Biotech index was down 21 percent from its record intraday high on Feb. 25. (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
* 58.com announces agreement to raise US$200 million from Tencent for development of used goods trading platform Zhuan Zhuan
* Cca Industries Inc Reports net income for the first quarter ended February 28, 2017
SYDNEY, April 18 Shanghai aluminium turned positive on Tuesday after an initial retreat on signs of robust demand and output cuts in China.