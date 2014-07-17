US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St at session lows on news of Malaysia jet crash

NEW YORK, July 17 U.S. stocks hit session lows
on Thursday following news of a Malaysian Airlines jet crash
near the Ukraine-Russia border.
Malaysia Airlines said it lost contact with a passenger jet
that took off from Amsterdam earlier in the day and was headed
to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia's capital.
Airline stocks were hit by the news, with the Arca Airline
index down 1.6 percent.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 47.2 points or
0.28 percent, to 17,091, the S&P 500 lost 9.25 points or
0.47 percent, to 1,972.32 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 28.81 points or 0.65 percent, to 4,397.16.
(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Bernadette Baum)