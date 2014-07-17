US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St at session lows on news of Malaysia jet crash

NEW YORK, July 17 U.S. stocks hit session lows on Thursday following news of a Malaysian Airlines jet crash near the Ukraine-Russia border.

Malaysia Airlines said it lost contact with a passenger jet that took off from Amsterdam earlier in the day and was headed to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia's capital.

Airline stocks were hit by the news, with the Arca Airline index down 1.6 percent.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 47.2 points or 0.28 percent, to 17,091, the S&P 500 lost 9.25 points or 0.47 percent, to 1,972.32 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 28.81 points or 0.65 percent, to 4,397.16.

