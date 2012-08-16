US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St extends gains, Nasdaq up 1 pct

UPDATE 6-Samsung chief Lee arrested as S.Korean corruption probe deepens
* Arrest may hinder Samsung's strategic decision-making - experts
NEW YORK Aug 16 U.S. stocks extended gains on Thursday, with the Nasdaq rising 1 percent with help from Cisco Systems, which raised its dividend.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 85.54 points, or 0.65 percent, at 13,250.32. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 9.79 points, or 0.70 percent, at 1,415.32. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 30.66 points, or 1.01 percent, at 3,061.59.
* Arrest may hinder Samsung's strategic decision-making - experts
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_02172017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 9:00 am: SEBI Chairman U.K. Sinha to speak at an event in Mumbai. 9:45 am: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley at foundation day event of Security Printing Minting Corp. of India in New Delhi.
* Nickel prices ease, but still bolstered by supply concerns (Adds comment, details; updates prices)