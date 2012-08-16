US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - Wall St at session highs on Merkel, Cisco

UPDATE 6-Samsung chief Lee arrested as S.Korean corruption probe deepens
* Arrest may hinder Samsung's strategic decision-making - experts
NEW YORK Aug 16 U.S. stocks hit session highs on Thursday following comments from German Chancellor Angela Merkel that appeared to back the European Central Bank's efforts to fight The euro zone crisis, while Cisco Systems jumped after it hiked its dividend.
The Dow Jones industrial average gained 59.22 points, or 0.45 percent, to 13,224.00. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index gained 7.79 points, or 0.55 percent, to 1,413.32. The Nasdaq Composite Index gained 24.83 points, or 0.82 percent, to 3,055.76.
* Arrest may hinder Samsung's strategic decision-making - experts
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_02172017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 9:00 am: SEBI Chairman U.K. Sinha to speak at an event in Mumbai. 9:45 am: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley at foundation day event of Security Printing Minting Corp. of India in New Delhi.
* Nickel prices ease, but still bolstered by supply concerns (Adds comment, details; updates prices)