US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St at session highs after dovish Fed minutes

U.S. office vacancy rate flat in first quarter - Reis
April 4 U.S. office vacancy rate was flat at 15.8 percent in the first quarter of 2017, compared with the fourth quarter of 2016, according to real estate research firm Reis Inc.
NEW YORK, July 10 U.S. stocks hit session highs on Wednesday after minutes from the latest policy-setting Federal Reserve meeting showed many officials wanted more reassurance the employment recovery was on solid ground before winding down the bond-buying program.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 15.89 points or 0.1 percent, to 15,316.23, after climbing to an intraday high at 15,348.95. The S&P 500 gained 2.11 points or 0.13 percent, to 1,654.43, after rising as high as 1,657.92. The Nasdaq Composite added 12.85 points or 0.37 percent, to 3,517.11, after climbing as high as 3,522.64.
April 4 U.S. office vacancy rate was flat at 15.8 percent in the first quarter of 2017, compared with the fourth quarter of 2016, according to real estate research firm Reis Inc.
SAN FRANCISCO, April 4 Alphabet Inc's Google said on Tuesday it would roll out a mobile YouTube application designed for India, boosting the search company's presence in a burgeoning market with spotty Internet access.
* Andreas thompson's employment with company as chief financial officer has been terminated