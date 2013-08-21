版本:
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street hits session lows after Fed minutes

NEW YORK Aug 21 U.S. stocks hit session lows in afternoon trading Wednesday after the release of minutes from the most recent Federal Reserve policy-setting meeting.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 104.65 points, or 0.7 percent, to 14,898.34, the S&P 500 lost 11.33 points, or 0.69 percent, to 1,641.02 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 21.355 points, or 0.59 percent, to 3,592.235.

Minutes of the Fed's July 30-31 meeting showed only a few policymakers thought it would soon be time to "slow somewhat" the pace of the central bank's bond-buying, while others emphasized patience in deciding when to start to wind down the stimulus program.

