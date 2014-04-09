US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street rallies after Fed minutes

NEW YORK, April 9 U.S. stocks jumped on
Wednesday, with the three major indexes hitting session highs
after the minutes from the Federal Reserve's latest policy
meeting showed a more supportive central bank than previously
expected.
"People are taking solace in the idea that the Fed may be
more accommodative than previously thought, for longer than
previously thought," said Steve Sosnick, equity-risk manager at
Timber Hill/Interactive Brokers Group in Greenwich, Connecticut.
"That's giving the lift to stocks."
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 129.92 points
or 0.8 percent, to 16,386.06. The S&P 500 gained 13.93
points or 0.75 percent, to 1,865.89. The Nasdaq Composite
added 52.001 points or 1.26 percent, to 4,164.988.
(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos and Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by
Jan Paschal)