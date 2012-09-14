US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street rallies again on Fed plan

Taiwan sits out forex intervention to duck Trump blast
* Trump rhetoric deters cenbank from forex intervention -source
NEW YORK, Sept 14 U.S. stocks continued to power higher, with the Nasdaq rising more than 1 percent a day after the Federal Reserve launched an aggressive plan to stimulate the economy and as U.S. consumer sentiment rose to its highest in four months.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 97.43 points, or 0.72 percent, at 13,637.29. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 12.84 points, or 0.88 percent, at 1,472.83. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 36.15 points, or 1.15 percent, at 3,191.98.
* Trump rhetoric deters cenbank from forex intervention -source
RIO DE JANEIRO, March 1 Rio's premier Portela samba school was crowned champion samba school on Wednesday, winning its first Carnival parade in 33 years with a spectacular performance that highlighted the environmental importance of rivers.
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_03022017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 9:30 am: Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu to launch freight sector initiatives via video conference in New Delhi. 10:00 am: Trade Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Chief Economic Adviser Arvind