US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St extends losses, Nasdaq down 1 pct

NEW YORK, April 15 U.S. stocks extended losses on Monday, with the Nasdaq dropping 1 percent after data from China showed growth to be slower than anticipated.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 104.17 points, or 0.70 percent, at 14,760.89. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 14.31 points, or 0.90 percent, at 1,574.54. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 34.87 points, or 1.06 percent, at 3,260.08.