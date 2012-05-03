US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Nasdaq slides 1 percent on mixed data

Lloyd's of London set to nominate Carnegie-Brown as chairman -source
LONDON, Feb 17 Bruce Carnegie-Brown is set to be nominated as the next chairman of Lloyd's of London, the world's biggest insurance market, a source familiar with the matter said.
NEW YORK May 3 U.S. stocks fell on Thursday, with the Nasdaq down 1 percent, as economic data painted a mixed picture of a recovery a day before the critical April payrolls report.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 44.31 points, or 0.33 percent, at 13,224.26. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 7.54 points, or 0.54 percent, at 1,394.77. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 28.04 points, or 0.92 percent, at 3,031.81, after falling 1 percent to a session low at 3,028.74.
LONDON, Feb 17 Bruce Carnegie-Brown is set to be nominated as the next chairman of Lloyd's of London, the world's biggest insurance market, a source familiar with the matter said.
LONDON, Feb 17 Bosses at the Peugeot-maker PSA Group have told the British government they would seek to build on the strengths of the Vauxhall car business if they succeed in buying its parent company, Opel.
(Adds futures, company news items) Feb 17 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening flat at 7278 points on Friday, according to financial bookmakers , with futures up 0.02 percent ahead of the cash market open. * The blue-chip FTSE 100 index ended the day down 0.3 percent at 7,277.92 points on Thursday, in line with a broader decline among European indexes. The FTSE dropped 28.46 points, of which 27.64 were due to ex-divs, according to Reuters calculations. * ESS