版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 17日 星期四 23:40 BJT

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT -Nasdaq falls 1 percent

NEW YORK May 17 U.S. stocks fell on Thursday, with the Nasdaq down 1 percent and the S&P on track for a fifth straight day of declines as weak U.S. economic data spooked investors already concerned about the ongoing debt crisis in Europe.

The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 68.95 points, or 0.55 percent, to 12,529.60. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index dropped 9.28 points, or 0.70 percent, to 1,315.52. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 31.44 points, or 1.09 percent, to 2,842.60.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐