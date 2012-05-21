US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - Nasdaq bounces as Apple outweighs Facebook

BRIEF-B&G Foods sets regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.465per share
* Sets regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.465per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK May 21 The Nasdaq climbed 2 percent on Monday as U.S. stocks rebounded from their worst week in a year while investors dumped newly floated shares in Facebook and redeployed capital to more established names such as Apple .
The Dow Jones industrial average gained 106.37 points, or 0.86 percent, to 12,475.75. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index gained 16.34 points, or 1.26 percent, to 1,311.56. The Nasdaq Composite gained 57.10 points, or 2.05 percent, to 2,835.89.
* Asia equities retain upbeat mood from European and US sessions
Feb 21 Canadian meat packaging goods company Maple Leaf Foods Inc said on Tuesday it would buy U.S.-based Lightlife Foods Inc, a manufacturer of plant-based protein foods, for $140 million and related costs.